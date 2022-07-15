Resolution submitted in Senate seeking impeachment of President





President of Pakistan Arif Alvi. Photo: Courtesy Press Information Department

PML-N senator Afnan Ullah Khan submits resolution in Senate.

Resolution demands impeachment of President Alvi.

PML-N also seeks Article 6 proceedings against Imran Khan, Fawad Chaudhry and Qasim Suri.

PML-N submitted in the Senate a resolution demanding proceedings under Article 6 against President Arif Alvi, ex-prime minister Imran Khan, Fawad Chaudhry, and Qasim Suri, Geo News reported.

The development came after the Supreme Court of Pakistan issued its detailed judgment in the suo motu case on former National Assembly deputy speaker Qasim Suri’s ruling on the no-confidence motion against ex-prime minister Imran Khan.

Following the SC verdict, PML-N Senator Afnan Ullah Khan approached the Senate and submitted a resolution seeking Article 6 proceedings against the PTI leadership.

The resolution further demanded to start an impeachment trial against President Arif Alvi.



Insufficient evidence of foreign interference

A day prior, the SC had issued its detailed judgment in the suo motu case on former NA deputy speaker Qasim Suri’s ruling on the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan and said that court was not satisfied with the proof as insufficient evidence was presented to support PTI's claim of foreign interference.

According to the judgment, during a meeting at CJP Umar Ata Bandial’s home, 12 member judges of the SC had recommended to take suo motu notice against an unconstitutional ruling given by Suri.

“Suo motu was taken to protect and uphold the Constitution, however the deputy speaker’s decision to reject [the] no-trust motion is unconstitutional, therefore, the PM’s decision to dissolve assemblies is null and void,” it said.