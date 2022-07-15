 
pakistan
Friday Jul 15 2022
By
Nausheen Yusuf

Resolution submitted in Senate seeking impeachment of President

By
Nausheen Yusuf

Friday Jul 15, 2022


President of Pakistan Arif Alvi. Photo: Courtesy Press Information Department
President of Pakistan Arif Alvi. Photo: Courtesy Press Information Department 
  • PML-N senator Afnan Ullah Khan submits resolution in Senate.
  • Resolution demands impeachment of President Alvi.
  • PML-N also seeks Article 6 proceedings against Imran Khan, Fawad Chaudhry and Qasim Suri.

PML-N submitted in the Senate a resolution demanding proceedings under Article 6 against President Arif Alvi, ex-prime minister Imran Khan, Fawad Chaudhry, and Qasim Suri, Geo News reported.

The development came after the Supreme Court of Pakistan issued its detailed judgment in the suo motu case on former National Assembly deputy speaker Qasim Suri’s ruling on the no-confidence motion against ex-prime minister Imran Khan.

Following the SC verdict, PML-N Senator Afnan Ullah Khan approached the Senate and submitted a resolution seeking Article 6 proceedings against the PTI leadership.

Related items

The resolution further demanded to start an impeachment trial against President Arif Alvi.

Insufficient evidence of foreign interference

A day prior, the SC had issued its detailed judgment in the suo motu case on former NA deputy speaker Qasim Suri’s ruling on the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan and said that court was not satisfied with the proof as insufficient evidence was presented to support PTI's claim of foreign interference.

According to the judgment, during a meeting at CJP Umar Ata Bandial’s home, 12 member judges of the SC had recommended to take suo motu notice against an unconstitutional ruling given by Suri.

“Suo motu was taken to protect and uphold the Constitution, however the deputy speaker’s decision to reject [the] no-trust motion is unconstitutional, therefore, the PM’s decision to dissolve assemblies is null and void,” it said.

More From Pakistan:

Khawaja Asif says invoking Article 6 part of SC verdict

Khawaja Asif says invoking Article 6 part of SC verdict
Cabinet to deliberate legal proceedings after SC detailed verdict on Suri's no-trust ruling

Cabinet to deliberate legal proceedings after SC detailed verdict on Suri's no-trust ruling
Ahead of by-polls, two injured as PML-N office 'attacked' in Lahore

Ahead of by-polls, two injured as PML-N office 'attacked' in Lahore
After signing IMF deal, Pakistan intends to gather around $10b in loans

After signing IMF deal, Pakistan intends to gather around $10b in loans
Karachi ready for more heavy rain

Karachi ready for more heavy rain
20-year-old Lahore college student goes missing

20-year-old Lahore college student goes missing
COVID-19 case count nears 800-mark once again in Pakistan

COVID-19 case count nears 800-mark once again in Pakistan
Shehryar Afridi ousted as Kashmir committee chairman

Shehryar Afridi ousted as Kashmir committee chairman

PML-N's Hina Pervez Butt asks netizens to suggest toy gift for Imran Khan

PML-N's Hina Pervez Butt asks netizens to suggest toy gift for Imran Khan
Terrorists martyr Lieutenant Colonel Laiq Baig Mirza after abducting him: ISPR

Terrorists martyr Lieutenant Colonel Laiq Baig Mirza after abducting him: ISPR
Protests break out at Karachi's Sohrab Goth after boy murdered in Hyderabad

Protests break out at Karachi's Sohrab Goth after boy murdered in Hyderabad
PML-N removed all landmines laid by 'fitna' Khan: Maryam

PML-N removed all landmines laid by 'fitna' Khan: Maryam

Latest

view all