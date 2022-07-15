Cabinet to deliberate legal proceedings after SC detailed verdict on Suri's no-trust ruling

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chairs federal cabinet meeting in Islamabad on June 28, 2022. — PID/File

A meeting of the federal cabinet is underway and will deliberate legal proceedings after the Supreme Court's detailed verdict on the former National Assembly deputy speaker's controversial dismissal of the no-trust vote against then-prime minister Imran Khan.

The Supreme Court issued a detailed judgment in the suo motu case on the move by Qasim Suri under Article 5 of the Constitution.

On April 3, before voting could commence against Khan, Suri dismissed the vote, describing it as "unconstitutional", and backed by "foreign powers".

The SC's detailed judgment, however, rejected PTI's foreign conspiracy claims and said the courts give verdicts on evidence not speculations.

An additional note in the ruling by Justice Mazahar Alam Khan Miankhel said: "Whether the stated acts attract Article 6 of the Constitution (high treason) is also left open to be determined by the Parliamentarians as to whether they leave open the doors for such unconstitutional acts or take suitable measures to stop such like mess in future."

A four-point agenda has been set for the meeting being chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The agenda includes the approval of an amnesty scheme for expatriates in Pakistan.

The National Disaster Management Authority will provide a briefing to cabinet members on the flood situation in the country.

The agenda also includes approval of the decisions taken by the Economic Coordination Committee on July 5 and 7.

During the meeting, PM Shehbaz congratulated Minister for Finance Miftah Ismail and Minister for Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on successful negotiations with the International Monetary Fund.



"God-willing this will be our last deal with the IMF," he said.







