Imran Riaz kept in 'cage' where civilised nations wouldn't even keep animals: Imran Khan

Screengrab of Imran Riaz in video of prison cell shared by Imran Khan. — Twitter/ @ImranKhanPTI

Former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan has said that senior journalist Imran Riaz Khan — who was arrested earlier this month — was kept in a "cage" where civilised countries wouldn't even keep animals.



Riaz, however, was later released on bail after spending some days behind bars. The entire PTI leadership has been vocal about the treatment given to the journalist, calling it "unjust". They widely condemned the arrest and cases against him.

Taking to Twitter, Imran Khan shared a video from a small prison cell where Riaz was detained. He said that Riaz was also suspected to be "poisoned" in jail.



The PTI leader went on to say that those involved in this maltreatment of Riaz should be ashamed of it and doing so would only add to people's anger against "this cabal of crooks & their handlers".