Man attacks, tells Asian woman to leave country in NYC hate crime

Protests take place in Times Square on March 16, 2022, following a rise in anti-Asian hate crimes across the city. — AFP/File

Man kicks Asian woman in the hip in Manhattan.

Suspect flees after attacking woman.

NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force investigates incident.

A man walked up to an Asian woman, told her to “get out of his country” and kicked her in the hip yesterday morning in Manhattan, New York.

The woman, 57, was walking on West 16th Street near 10th Avenue when the man walked up to her and attacked her.

The incident took place around 5:15 am and the suspect fled after attacking the woman, New York Post reported.

The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating the incident.

The incident happened during the rise in hate crimes against Asian and Jewish Americans.