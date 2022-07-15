 
world
Friday Jul 15 2022
By
Web Desk

Seagull dies after being repeatedly kicked by British man

By
Web Desk

Friday Jul 15, 2022

The picture shows two sea gulls. — AFP/File
The picture shows two sea gulls. — AFP/File 

  • Herring gull dies in less than 24 hours after man kicks it.
  • Bird was badly injured when found and struggled to stand.
  • Bird was described as “perfectly healthy” before incident.

A herring gull died in less than 24 hours after a man kicked it multiple times at Mousehole Harbour in the United Kingdom.

According to Mousehole Wild Bird Hospital, the bird was badly injured when found and struggled to stand.

In an update to its Facebook page, the rescue centre said: “We were shocked and saddened to have admitted what was a perfectly healthy adult herring gull after it was kicked repeatedly by a member of the public for knocking an ice cream from the hands of a child in Mousehole Harbour.”

The bird was described as “perfectly healthy” before the incident and may be leaving behind chicks, Cornwall Live reported. 

The update continued: "In the UK, herring gulls are listed as a species of conservation priority and have been on the red list since 2015 owing to population declines of over 50% in the last 25 years. They may seem abundant but as they decline in their natural habitat and move into ours, they simply appear more common as we see them more frequently.”

They also added that injuring or killing a seagull is an offense and pleaded that locals should respect local wildlife.

More From World:

Man shoots wife, daughters then kills himself

Man shoots wife, daughters then kills himself

Man attacks, tells Asian woman to leave country in NYC hate crime

Man attacks, tells Asian woman to leave country in NYC hate crime

‘Love hormone’ supplements are ineffective, study reveals

‘Love hormone’ supplements are ineffective, study reveals
In West Bank, Biden says Palestinians need to see 'political horizon'

In West Bank, Biden says Palestinians need to see 'political horizon'
Sri Lanka's Rajapaksa ousted, ally nominated as successor

Sri Lanka's Rajapaksa ousted, ally nominated as successor
Heatwave scorches Europe; health warnings issued

Heatwave scorches Europe; health warnings issued
Tanzania's 'strange Ebola-like illness' kills three

Tanzania's 'strange Ebola-like illness' kills three

Iran says it will have a 'harsh response' to any mistake from US or its allies

Iran says it will have a 'harsh response' to any mistake from US or its allies
Five contenders to be next UK PM to face off in TV debate

Five contenders to be next UK PM to face off in TV debate
Facebook-owner Meta releases first human rights report

Facebook-owner Meta releases first human rights report
Are there signs of reconciliation between Israel and Saudi Arabia?

Are there signs of reconciliation between Israel and Saudi Arabia?
WATCH: Girl slaps boy in metro after he says her shirt is cheap

WATCH: Girl slaps boy in metro after he says her shirt is cheap

Latest

view all