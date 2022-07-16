 
world
Saturday Jul 16 2022
By
Web Desk

New US law exempts India from sanctions over Russian missile deal

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jul 16, 2022

Indian-American Congressman Ro Khanna. — Reuters/File
Indian-American Congressman Ro Khanna. — Reuters/File

  • Under the amendment, India would be protected from for punitive CAATSA sanctions.
  • CAATSA is a law that authorises US administration to impose sanctions on countries that purchase defence hardware from Russia.
  • The legislative amendment was proposed by Indian-American Congressman Ro Khana.

WASHINGTON: The US House of Representatives, with a majority of voice votes, has passed an India-specific legislative amendment — proposed by Indian-American Congressman Ro Khana — giving an expemtion to New Delhi over its missile purchase from Moscow.

According to a report published in Daily Dawn, under the amendment, India would be protected from punitive actions under the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA).

The legislative amendment was passed on Thursday as part of an en-bloc (all together as a single unit) amendment during floor consideration of the National Defence Authorisation Act (NDAA).

Related items

CAATSA — a tough US law — authorises the US administration to impose sanctions on countries that purchase major defence hardware from Russia in response to Russia's annexation of Crimea in 2014.

It became a sticking point in India-US ties after New Delhi inked a deal to secure the S-400 missile defence system from Moscow, in the midst of the Russia-Ukraine war.

India has also violated US sanctions on buying oil from Russia.

However, Khanna’s proposition argued that the amendment was needed to deter China’s influence in the region.

"The United States must stand with India in the face of escalating aggression from China. As vice chair of the India Caucus, I have been working to strengthen the partnership between our countries and ensure that India can defend itself along the Indian-Chinese border," said Khanna, the US representative from California's 17th congressional district.

"This amendment is of the utmost importance, and I am proud to see it pass the House on a bipartisan basis," he said.

More From World:

Biden hopes for more oil and Israeli integration at Arab summit in Saudi Arabia

Biden hopes for more oil and Israeli integration at Arab summit in Saudi Arabia
Biden confronts Saudi crown prince over Khashoggi murder, expects action on energy

Biden confronts Saudi crown prince over Khashoggi murder, expects action on energy
Italy stuck in political limbo, prospect of early election grows

Italy stuck in political limbo, prospect of early election grows
US House passes bill to protect right to travel for abortion

US House passes bill to protect right to travel for abortion
WATCH: Bride reaches groom's house in boat during heavy rainfall

WATCH: Bride reaches groom's house in boat during heavy rainfall
Biden begins sensitive Saudi trip with fist bump for crown prince, handshake for king

Biden begins sensitive Saudi trip with fist bump for crown prince, handshake for king
People with low BMI are 'surprisingly' less active: report

People with low BMI are 'surprisingly' less active: report
Gravestones in Istanbul's Jewish cemetery vandalised

Gravestones in Istanbul's Jewish cemetery vandalised
Man shoots wife, daughters then kills himself

Man shoots wife, daughters then kills himself

Seagull dies after being repeatedly kicked by British man

Seagull dies after being repeatedly kicked by British man
Man attacks, tells Asian woman to leave country in NYC hate crime

Man attacks, tells Asian woman to leave country in NYC hate crime

‘Love hormone’ supplements are ineffective, study reveals

‘Love hormone’ supplements are ineffective, study reveals

Latest

view all