A saltshaker on a table. —Unsplash

A recent study shows that people who add salt topically to cooked meals were at a higher risk of premature death compared to those who added salt occasionally.

Adding salt more often at the table was also found linked with a lower life expectancy.

The study’s principal investigator, Dr Lu Qi from Tulane University, said that their findings suggested that behavioural changes like reducing salt intake could be beneficial to health.



Medical News reported that a variety of studies had shown the role of salt intake in elevated blood pressure and cardiovascular diseases.



Some studies showed that high sodium intake increased the risk of mortality. There it is crucial to get in touch with a professional to assess the levels of sodium. This can be done by urine tests and diet assessments.

The present study, published in European Heart Journal, scrutinised data from over half a million people with an average age of 57 years old. A questionnaire found out the frequency of salt added to food.

Researchers found that rates of mortality increased due to higher chances of cancer and cardiovascular diseases.

However, individuals who, along with high salt intake, took fruits and vegetables were not at a higher risk of premature death. Therefore, findings suggested that fruits and vegetables balanced out even the harmful effects of salt.