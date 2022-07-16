 
entertainment
Saturday Jul 16 2022
By
Web Desk

Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez winning hearts with her amazing smile and sharp legal style

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jul 16, 2022

Johnny Depps lawyer Camille Vasquez winning hearts with her amazing smile and sharp legal style

During the legal battle between Hollywood heavyweights Johnny Depp and Amber Heard a new star Camille Vasquez has stepped into the spotlight.

Millions of viewers across the globe tune in to watch the defamation trial between Pirates of the Caribbean actor and Aquaman star, and as the drama unfolds, an amazing legal expert and charming personality came to the limelight.

The young lawyer from California has caught the attention of millions amid the trial her client brought against his ex-wife.

The 37-year-old, born in San Francisco to Cuban and Colombian parents, has become an unlikely, and unwitting, co-star of the show, gaining fans for her sharp legal style and gorgeous personality.

She rose to prominence after a two-minute-long video of Vasquez repeatedly interrupting Heard's attorney to "object" - a legal term used to lodge a formal protest in court - went viral and amassed well over 27 million views on TikTok in just a few days.

Vasquez is one of nine attorneys from the firm involved in the trial. In 2021, she was named one of Best Lawyer magazine's 'One to Watch' attorneys. 

Vasquez, who recently reunited with Depp during European tour, sparked speculation about her relationship with her client as she never shied away from showing affection to the actor in the court and public, before and after the trial.

More From Entertainment:

Tom Cruise mesmerises Britons with his appearance at Royal International Air Tattoo

Tom Cruise mesmerises Britons with his appearance at Royal International Air Tattoo
Katrina Kaif treats fans with snaps of her birthday celebrations

Katrina Kaif treats fans with snaps of her birthday celebrations
Netizens slam Gwen Stefani for ‘culture appropriation’ in her new song

Netizens slam Gwen Stefani for ‘culture appropriation’ in her new song
Julia Roberts to be presented with Academy Museum Gala Icon Award

Julia Roberts to be presented with Academy Museum Gala Icon Award

Victoria Beckham faces backlash over TikTok debut video

Victoria Beckham faces backlash over TikTok debut video
Key aide in Meghan Markle bullying claims gets new role in William’s charity

Key aide in Meghan Markle bullying claims gets new role in William’s charity
Camilla says ‘it’s a nightmare’ grandchildren can’t ‘look you in face’

Camilla says ‘it’s a nightmare’ grandchildren can’t ‘look you in face’
Here’s why Blake Lively jokingly warns husband Ryan Reynolds to sleep on couch

Here’s why Blake Lively jokingly warns husband Ryan Reynolds to sleep on couch
American musician LeAnn Rimes reflects on her mental health journey

American musician LeAnn Rimes reflects on her mental health journey
Meghan Markle to accompany Prince Harry to UN General Assembly

Meghan Markle to accompany Prince Harry to UN General Assembly
Kevin Smith shares sweet post about Ben Affleck after Ana de Armas recounts ordeal with the actor

Kevin Smith shares sweet post about Ben Affleck after Ana de Armas recounts ordeal with the actor
Camilla's plans for 75th birthday laid bare

Camilla's plans for 75th birthday laid bare

Latest

view all