Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez winning hearts with her amazing smile and sharp legal style

During the legal battle between Hollywood heavyweights Johnny Depp and Amber Heard a new star Camille Vasquez has stepped into the spotlight.

Millions of viewers across the globe tune in to watch the defamation trial between Pirates of the Caribbean actor and Aquaman star, and as the drama unfolds, an amazing legal expert and charming personality came to the limelight.

The young lawyer from California has caught the attention of millions amid the trial her client brought against his ex-wife.

The 37-year-old, born in San Francisco to Cuban and Colombian parents, has become an unlikely, and unwitting, co-star of the show, gaining fans for her sharp legal style and gorgeous personality.

She rose to prominence after a two-minute-long video of Vasquez repeatedly interrupting Heard's attorney to "object" - a legal term used to lodge a formal protest in court - went viral and amassed well over 27 million views on TikTok in just a few days.



Vasquez is one of nine attorneys from the firm involved in the trial. In 2021, she was named one of Best Lawyer magazine's 'One to Watch' attorneys.



Vasquez, who recently reunited with Depp during European tour, sparked speculation about her relationship with her client as she never shied away from showing affection to the actor in the court and public, before and after the trial.

