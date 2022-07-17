PP-170 Lahore by-election result 2022

Sunday Jul 17, 2022
Counting is underway after polling in the by-elections in the 20 Punjab constituencies, which will decide the fate of Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz.
In the PP-170 constituency of Lahore, PML-N has fielded Amin Zulqarnain, while PTI gave the ticket to Zaheer Abbas Khokhar.
Latest election result in PP-170
|Party
|Candidate
|Votes
|PML-N
|Amin Zulqarnain
|3942
|PTI
|Zaheer Abbas Khokhar
|7039
The above result is preliminary and unofficial. Please refresh the page for the latest version.