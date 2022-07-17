PP-170 Lahore by-election result 2022

PML-N's Amin Zulqarnain (L) and PTI's Zaheer Abbas Khokhar. — Geo.tv

Counting is underway after polling in the by-elections in the 20 Punjab constituencies, which will decide the fate of Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz.



In the PP-170 constituency of Lahore, PML-N has fielded Amin Zulqarnain, while PTI gave the ticket to Zaheer Abbas Khokhar.

Latest election result in PP-170

Party Candidate Votes PML-N

Amin Zulqarnain

3942

PTI

Zaheer Abbas Khokhar

7039



The above result is preliminary and unofficial. Please refresh the page for the latest version.