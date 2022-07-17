Pakistan records slight decline in daily COVID-19 cases

A paramedic checks a woman's body temperature with a temperature gun. Photo: Geo.tv/ file

Pakistan reports 605 new COVID-19 cases during last 24 hours, data from NIH shows.

Coronavirus positivity rate stands at 2.85%.



ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has registered a slight decline in its daily coronavirus caseload as the country reported 605 new infections of the pathogen during the last 24 hours, data from the National Institute of Health showed Sunday morning.

As per the latest statistics of the NIH, 21,233 COVID-19 diagnostic tests were conducted across the country and out of which 605 came back positive, taking the number of total cases of the disease to 1,546,252.

The NIH stated that the coronavirus positivity rate in the country stands at 2.85% as of Sunday.



Meanwhile, two more patients succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll from COVID-19 to 30,440.

The NIH said 173 COVID-19 patients are still in critical condition and being treated at different medical facilities.

In addition to this, 429 more COVID-19 patients recovered from the disease during the same period.