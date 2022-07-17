 
entertainment
Sunday Jul 17 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince William, Kate to get earful from Queen over defying 'flying' orders

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jul 17, 2022

Prince William, Kate to get earful from Queen over defying flying orders
Prince William, Kate to get earful from Queen over defying 'flying' orders

Prince William and Kate Middleton are to face the Queen's wrath over their recent family trip.

Royal expert Neil Sean claims that the Cambridges are to get scolded by the Queen for flying with their children in a helicopter together. The family of five is asked to travel in separate planes for safety reasons. 

The royal expert told viewers: "It looks like Prince William and Catherine have defied orders from the Queen.

"This week they were seen boarding a helicopter in the back area of Kensington Palace as they enjoy a short holiday."

He continued: "This left the Queen concerned. It is a royal protocol for people to travel in separate aircraft for very obvious safety reasons.

"Apparently the Queen spoke rather firmly to William about this. But on this occasion, perhaps it slipped his mind.

"When Prince William and Catherine return back from their short break, they will be summoned to Windsor to explain the cause of their actions."

More From Entertainment:

What happened to Brooklyn Beckham's £1 million contract with Superdry? Deets inside

What happened to Brooklyn Beckham's £1 million contract with Superdry? Deets inside
Khloe Kardashian’s ex Tristan Thompson parties with multiple women in Greece

Khloe Kardashian’s ex Tristan Thompson parties with multiple women in Greece
Travis Scott to perform at high-profile bash before MLB All-Star Game

Travis Scott to perform at high-profile bash before MLB All-Star Game
Meghan Markle balcony verdict 'vetoed' by Prince Charles in Windsor meeting

Meghan Markle balcony verdict 'vetoed' by Prince Charles in Windsor meeting
Camilla looks classy as she poses for her 75th birthday portrait: see pic

Camilla looks classy as she poses for her 75th birthday portrait: see pic
Kate Middleton ‘caught in the middle’ with Prince William, George

Kate Middleton ‘caught in the middle’ with Prince William, George
John Cena ties knot with wife Shay Shariatzadeh for second time

John Cena ties knot with wife Shay Shariatzadeh for second time
Duchess Camilla has dragged herself out of 'shadow of Diana’s ghost': Expert

Duchess Camilla has dragged herself out of 'shadow of Diana’s ghost': Expert
Victoria Beckham enjoys holiday in Croatia, posts sweet snap of David, Harper on yacht

Victoria Beckham enjoys holiday in Croatia, posts sweet snap of David, Harper on yacht

Duchess Camilla was enticed to 'go back to Charles' before wedding with Diana

Duchess Camilla was enticed to 'go back to Charles' before wedding with Diana
Eight BTS fans hospitalised for their obsession with K-pop group

Eight BTS fans hospitalised for their obsession with K-pop group
Prince George ‘protective’ of Charlotte, Louis: ‘Takes role seriously’

Prince George ‘protective’ of Charlotte, Louis: ‘Takes role seriously’

Latest

view all