Think of Imran’s corruption, economic disaster while casting vote, PM advises public

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif addresses the cabinet meeting. Photo: Geo News/screengrab

ISLAMABAD: As over4.5 million voters are exercising their democratic right amid by-polls in 20 Punjab constituencies, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday urged the masses to think of the “economic disaster, corruption, patronage of mafias and destruction created in the name of change" during the PTI’s tenure while casting their votes.

In his message to the people dwelling in the constituencies, Shehbaz Sharif said, “Pakistan has moved away from its destination during the tenure of PTI. You have to express it with your vote.”

PM Shehbaz Sharif, in a series to tweets, urged the people to reject the politics of division, hatred, and chaos through the power of their vote.



He maintained that the "ego of an individual and incompetence and way of politics” have ruined the beauty of our society. Expressing full confidence in the people's choice, the prime minister said they should vote for national development and the bright future of their children.

Lashing out at the PTI, the prime minister said Punjab was subjected to the worst governance during the last almost four years, adding that citizens were deprived of free medicines and students of scholarships.

He maintained that there was an open sale of government jobs, postings and transfers in the tenure of PTI. "Civic facilities were in a shambles and lawlessness was at its peak during the Imran Khan-led government," the prime minister added.

He termed the treatment with Punjab as an insult of the people of the province.