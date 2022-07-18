VIDEO: Monster fish that ‘indicates earthquakes underwater’ caught in Chile

Hoisting up the sea animal by a crane. — Screengrab via YouTube

A group of fishermen in Chile accidentally reeled in a 16-foot monster fish. The video of them hoisting up the sea animal by a crane is now going viral.

In the video, a very long and bony fish hooked on the head can be seen as workers transfer it to land.

According to Daily Star, the creature was identified as Oarfish.

While the video was shared all over social media, it garnered the most attention on TikTok with 10 million views.



Many were concerned as the fish is considered a bad omen for earthquakes.



A social media user explained: "Oarfish live in depths. It is said that when they start to come to the surface, it is because the tectonic plates are in movement."



Netizens believe, therefore, that the creature has appeared because there must be earthquakes underwater.