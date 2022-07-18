Brain-eating amoeba kills swimmer in America

A 3D-printed coronavirus model is seen in front of a stock graph on display in this illustration taken March 25, 2020. —Reuters

A man who went for a swim in a lake in Iowa died after being infected with a brain-eating amoeba, reported The Sun.

During his trip to the Lake of Three Fires in Taylor County, the Missouri man reportedly contracted Naegleria fowleri.

The man, who remains unidentified, was hospitalised in a Jefferson City hospital.

Naegleria is a single-celled amoeba that causes a fatal brain infection called primary amebic meningoencephalitis, according to US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).



CDC said that the life-threatening organism lives in freshwater bodies like lakes, ponds, hot springs, and rivers.

It enters the body through the nose. From the nose, it travels to the brain, destroying the tissues there.

Fortunately, the infection does not spread.

The symptoms of the infection include fever, nausea, severe headache, and even seizures and hallucination.