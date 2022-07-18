 
world
Monday Jul 18 2022
By
Web Desk

VIDEO: 'Eat the rich' ice creams shaped like Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk

By
Web Desk

Monday Jul 18, 2022

‘Eat the Rich’ with popsicles shaped like the heads of billionaires Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, Jack Ma, Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg. — Screengrab via Twitter
'Eat the Rich' with popsicles shaped like the heads of billionaires Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, Jack Ma, Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg. — Screengrab via Twitter

NEW YORK CITY: An artist based in Brooklyn is selling popsicles bearing the faces of billionaires like Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk from his "eat the rich" ice cream truck.

While the seller is attacking capitalists and billionaires, people found it ironic that he was selling a simple popsicle for $10, reported Times Now.

The popsicles also come with creative phrases like "suck Zuck" and "bite Bezos".

 MSCHF, the collective that is selling the ice cream, said that they wanted to "start a conversation". The chief revenue officer told CBS MoneyWatch that the project will be stopped on Wednesday.

After the wealth of the richest men in the world doubled during the pandemic, lawmakers voiced the issue stressing the importance of wealth tax to address inequalities.

