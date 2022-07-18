Zayn Malik treats his fans with a ‘tattoo’ selfie

 
Popular British singer Zayn Malik, who enjoys a huge fan following on social media is an avid social media user and keeps his fans entertained with his posts.

Taking to the photo-and-video sharing app, the former One Direction alum shared another handsome snap of his 2022 Selfie Collection but what has grabbed everyone's attention is his 'chest' tattoo.

Check out the post here:

The Pillowtalk looks handsome in the picture as he sported a jersey with his neck and chest tattoo on display.

The 29-year-old songwriter’s enduring post has already crossed more than 2 million likes within no time which comes as no surprise. 


