ISLAMABAD: Muharram moon, which will mark the beginning of the Islamic year, is expected to be sighted on the evening of July 29 (Friday), the Pakistan Meteorological Department reported, citing astronomical parameters.

“The new moon of Muharram, 1444 AH will be born on crossing conjunction point at 22:54 PST on July 28, 2022,” the Met Office forecast.

It added that according to climate records, the weather is expected to be partly cloudy/ cloudy in most parts of the country.