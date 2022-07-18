 
pakistan
Monday Jul 18 2022
Web Desk

Toll of people killed in Indus River boat incident rises to 20

Web Desk

Monday Jul 18, 2022

A boat full of more than 50 baratis was returning from Sardarpur in the Indus River. — Geo Urdu
A boat full of more than 50 baratis was returning from Sardarpur in the Indus River. — Geo Urdu

  • More than half of those drowned still missing.
  • Boat carrying more than 50 baratis was returning from Sardarpur.
  • Assistant commissioner says that they are currently searching for survivors

RAHIM YAR KHAN: The toll of a boat full of baratis that capsised in the Indus River has reached 20.

According to Assistant Commissioner Sadiqabad, a boat carrying more than 50 baratis was returning from Sardarpur in the Indus River when it overturned near Machhaka.

More than 50 people, including women and children, were on-board.

While 20 bodies have been found, the other 30 are still missing.

The assistant commissioner says that they are currently searching for the missing people. 

