Toll of people killed in Indus River boat incident rises to 20

A boat full of more than 50 baratis was returning from Sardarpur in the Indus River. — Geo Urdu

More than half of those drowned still missing.

Boat carrying more than 50 baratis was returning from Sardarpur.

Assistant commissioner says that they are currently searching for survivors

RAHIM YAR KHAN: The toll of a boat full of baratis that capsised in the Indus River has reached 20.



According to Assistant Commissioner Sadiqabad, a boat carrying more than 50 baratis was returning from Sardarpur in the Indus River when it overturned near Machhaka.

More than 50 people, including women and children, were on-board.



While 20 bodies have been found, the other 30 are still missing.

The assistant commissioner says that they are currently searching for the missing people.