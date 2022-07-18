Toll of people killed in Indus River boat incident rises to 20

Monday Jul 18, 2022
RAHIM YAR KHAN: The toll of a boat full of baratis that capsised in the Indus River has reached 20.
According to Assistant Commissioner Sadiqabad, a boat carrying more than 50 baratis was returning from Sardarpur in the Indus River when it overturned near Machhaka.
More than 50 people, including women and children, were on-board.
While 20 bodies have been found, the other 30 are still missing.
The assistant commissioner says that they are currently searching for the missing people.