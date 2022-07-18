 
amazing
Monday Jul 18 2022
By
Web Desk

Husband buys doll that looks like his wife to spend time with

By
Web Desk

Monday Jul 18, 2022

Husband Callum, the doll Dee, and wife Char Grey. — LadBible
Husband Callum, the doll Dee, and wife Char Grey. — LadBible

A couple, who were unable to find time for each other for intimacy, came up with a unique idea to deal with the situation.

The 23-year-old wife, named Char Grey, and her husband Callum, 28, decided to buy a doll that looked just like Grey so that they could manage their mismatched libidos.

The doll, nicknamed Dee, now spends time with Callum when Grey “isn’t in the mood” for intimacy.

The couple said there were “so many” dolls to choose from but they settled for Dee because she looks like Grey.

"I never get jealous because there's no emotion there — she's not real but she's definitely spiced things up,” Grey told LadBible.

When Callum isn’t spending time with Dee, they put the doll in the studio.

“We'd never put her away in a cupboard,” Grey said.

They both agreed that the doll has helped them improve their overall relationship.

More From Amazing:

WATCH: iPhone takes a bullet for Ukrainian soldier

WATCH: iPhone takes a bullet for Ukrainian soldier
WATCH: Creepy pale creature caught on camera sends paranormal enthusiasts into frenzy

WATCH: Creepy pale creature caught on camera sends paranormal enthusiasts into frenzy
Social life helps orphaned elephants overcome loss: study

Social life helps orphaned elephants overcome loss: study
Dead mosquito helps police arrest thief in china

Dead mosquito helps police arrest thief in china
First carnivorous plant to catch prey underground

First carnivorous plant to catch prey underground
'A game-changer': This chemical can heal wounds twice as fast

'A game-changer': This chemical can heal wounds twice as fast
'Her skin is tinted': Meet first-ever Indian Barbie with jhumkas, bangles

'Her skin is tinted': Meet first-ever Indian Barbie with jhumkas, bangles
VIDEO: Logan Paul sells most expensive Pokémon card for $5m

VIDEO: Logan Paul sells most expensive Pokémon card for $5m
Argentine 'gargoyle' shows how huge predatory dinosaurs evolved

Argentine 'gargoyle' shows how huge predatory dinosaurs evolved
WATCH: Engineers develop army of world's smallest robots

WATCH: Engineers develop army of world's smallest robots
WATCH: Man sprays water with mouth to press clothes

WATCH: Man sprays water with mouth to press clothes
WATCH: Soul-stirring green sky reminds people of 'Stranger Things'

WATCH: Soul-stirring green sky reminds people of 'Stranger Things'

Latest

view all