 
entertainment
Monday Jul 18 2022
By
Web Desk

Chris Rock, Lake Bell enjoy boat ride during Croatia vacation

By
Web Desk

Monday Jul 18, 2022

Chris Rock, Lake Bell enjoy boat ride during Croatia vacation
Chris Rock, Lake Bell enjoy boat ride during Croatia vacation

Love is in the air for Chris Rock and Lake Bell as they are painting the town red with their romance.

The 57-year-old comedian has been vacationing in Croatia with his new ladylove and was spotted holding hands while walking through the city of Dubrovnik. Later, they boarded a boat to continue touring the seaside hotspot.

In the pictures, Chris looks dapper as he is seen in a black button-down and black jeans, plus a straw fedora and aviator sunglasses, while the actress/director rocks a blue jumpsuit, black sandals, and a cream crossbody.

Chris Rock, Lake Bell enjoy boat ride during Croatia vacation

Last Thursday, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that Rock and Bell "have been seeing each other for a few weeks," and added, "They are getting to know each other and seem to have fun."

The lovebirds first sparked dating rumours last month in June with their loved-up outing at a St. Louis Cardinals game.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle stuns in short sleeve top, midi-length pencil skirt as she steps out in NYC with Harry

Meghan Markle stuns in short sleeve top, midi-length pencil skirt as she steps out in NYC with Harry
Billie Lourd's husband gushes over his wife in sweet post

Billie Lourd's husband gushes over his wife in sweet post
Kendall Jenner explains the importance of her middle name

Kendall Jenner explains the importance of her middle name
Prince Harry addresses UNGA: Meghan's hubby slams world leaders for 'assault on democracy, freedom'

Prince Harry addresses UNGA: Meghan's hubby slams world leaders for 'assault on democracy, freedom'
‘Thor: Love and Thunder’: Chris Hemsworth dishes on his bulky physique in latest interview

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’: Chris Hemsworth dishes on his bulky physique in latest interview
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's new Netflix plot 'crashed and burned'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's new Netflix plot 'crashed and burned'
Camilla no longer feels anxious about how she’ll be received by people: expert

Camilla no longer feels anxious about how she’ll be received by people: expert
Meghan Markle refused to become 'TV celebrity chef like Gordon Ramsay'

Meghan Markle refused to become 'TV celebrity chef like Gordon Ramsay'
Kourtney Kardashian reminisces high school memories, shares throwback snaps

Kourtney Kardashian reminisces high school memories, shares throwback snaps
Prince Harry’s friends labelled him ‘nuts’ for being with Meghan Markle

Prince Harry’s friends labelled him ‘nuts’ for being with Meghan Markle
Prince Harry ‘has no respect’ for stepmom Camilla

Prince Harry ‘has no respect’ for stepmom Camilla
Meghan Markle 'lacked any sense of humour', behaved ‘princessy’

Meghan Markle 'lacked any sense of humour', behaved ‘princessy’

Latest

view all