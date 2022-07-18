Chris Rock, Lake Bell enjoy boat ride during Croatia vacation

Love is in the air for Chris Rock and Lake Bell as they are painting the town red with their romance.



The 57-year-old comedian has been vacationing in Croatia with his new ladylove and was spotted holding hands while walking through the city of Dubrovnik. Later, they boarded a boat to continue touring the seaside hotspot.

In the pictures, Chris looks dapper as he is seen in a black button-down and black jeans, plus a straw fedora and aviator sunglasses, while the actress/director rocks a blue jumpsuit, black sandals, and a cream crossbody.

Last Thursday, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that Rock and Bell "have been seeing each other for a few weeks," and added, "They are getting to know each other and seem to have fun."

The lovebirds first sparked dating rumours last month in June with their loved-up outing at a St. Louis Cardinals game.