Dog detained under liquor prohibition act

Buxar Muffasil Police detained a female German Shepherd on July 6 for violating the Bihar Excise and Prohibition Act.



The police found six bottles of Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) in an SUV.

Police officials say they stopped the car 100km from Patna coming from Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh for checking.

The dog’s owners, Satish Kumar and Bhubaneswar Yadav, were also found drunk through a breath analyser test.



According to the police, the dog understands instructions in English only.

“And we seek the assistance of local English-knowing youths to instruct the pet,” an official told India of Times.

“We are feeding the dog with Cornflex and other dog feeds,” the Inspector of the police station said.