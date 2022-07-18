Russian mother sells newborn baby to afford nose job

Representational image showing a person holding a baby's feet. — AFP/File

Police arrest couple and Russian mother on suspicion of human trafficking.

Woman agrees to sell baby to couple for $3,200.

Parents tell police that woman needed money to afford a nose job for “better breathing".

A 33-year-old Russian woman was recently arrested for selling her five-day-old baby to a couple wanting to be parents, to afford a nose job.

According to officials, the woman gave birth to a baby boy on April 25 at a hospital in the southern city of Kaspiysk.

She agreed to sell her baby for $3,200 and gave the couple a “waiver for the rights to the child” on the day of the exchange.

The baby fell sick afterwards and the medics asked for the boy’s birth certificate from the new parents when taking him to the hospital.

But before the couple could complete the baby’s payment, they and the woman were taken into custody last month on suspicion of human trafficking.

Upon arrest, the parents told police that the woman needed the money to afford a nose job for “better breathing".

According to Daily Star, the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation for the Republic of Dagestan said in a statement that the woman “is suspected of committing a crime under paragraph 'h' of Part 2 of Art 127.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (purchase and sale committed in relation to a person who is in a state of helplessness, known to the guilty person).”

The statement continued: “The suspect was detained in accordance with Art. 91 and 92 of the Code of Criminal Procedure of the Russian Federation.”