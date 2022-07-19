 
Girls forced to take off undergarment before taking medical exam in India

Representational image of college girls looking at their result sheets. — AFP/File
  • Student was asked to take off bra because metal hooks beeped during security checking. 
  • Girl was told she would not be allowed to sit for exam when she refused.
  • Student's father lodges complaint and alleges several other girls were forced to take off their undergarments.

A female student was allegedly forced to take off her undergarments before she was allowed to sit for the medical exam. 

The incident took place in Kerala, India, when a girl was asked to take off her bra because the metal hooks beeped while she was getting checked by security. 

The girl was told by the female security personnel that she would not be allowed to sit for the exam when she refused to take off the innerwear, NDTV reported. 

The father of the girl lodged a complaint to the police and said that his daughter was told: "Is your future or innerwear big for you? Just remove it and don't waste our time."

The institute where the incident took place denied all the allegations. The girl's parents further alleged that several other girls were forced to take off their undergarments. 

"After a security check, my daughter was told that the hook of the innerwear was detected by the metal detector, so she was asked to remove it. Almost 90% of female students had to remove their inners and keep them in a storeroom. The candidates were mentally disturbed while writing the exam," said her father. 

He claimed that this affected the students mentally and they could not sit for the exam comfortably. 

