Monday Jul 18 2022
Kris Jenner turns heads in gorgeous pink dress

Monday Jul 18, 2022

Kris Jenner turned heads with her glamorous look in a beautiful pink outfit as she jetted to Europe for her annual summer jaunt.

US reality TV star looked breathtakingly gorgeous on Sunday as she relaxed in the St Tropez sunshine while making the most of her vacation.

The Kardashian family Momager looked flawless in her pink and white dress gown as she paired the outfit with her coveted Herme Birkin bag.

Kris completed her eye-catching ensemble with a chic sun hat, large hoop earrings, and designer sunnies.

The family matriarch is taking some time off after a busy few months of filming for her reality show The Kardashians.


