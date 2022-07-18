Prince Harry sparks anger with his UN speech

Prince Harry, who delivered a keynote speech at UN General Assembly, has sparked reactions, with some asking why he made the address.



Harry blasted world leaders for a "global assault on democracy and freedom" in an address to the United Nations General Assembly on Nelson Mandela International Day.



In a series of scathing remarks, the Duke of Sussex criticised leaders for the many crises currently being faced, highlighting "this has been a painful year in a painful decade".

Reacting to Harry's speech, a Twitter user @Mcfucius wrote: "Last I checked Prince Harry holds no elected office so why is he addressing the UN?"

Another @marcalavelez reacted: "Why? Was there no one else who had any real merit? #UN #NelsonMandelaDay #PrinceHarry."

Meghan Markle was also seen with some dragging her into the row. @StVitusDance added: "What does a Prince know about poverty and climate change? Why are they even there? Meghan's political ambitions are obvious #HarryandMeghan."



Prince Harry has described Meghan Markle as a "soulmate" during an emotional address to the United Nations Assembly for Nelson Mandela day.

