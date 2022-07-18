 
entertainment
Monday Jul 18 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry sparks anger with his UN speech

By
Web Desk

Monday Jul 18, 2022

Prince Harry sparks anger with his UN speech

Prince Harry, who delivered a keynote speech at UN General Assembly, has sparked reactions, with some asking why he made the address.

Harry blasted world leaders for a "global assault on democracy and freedom" in an address to the United Nations General Assembly on Nelson Mandela International Day.

In a series of scathing remarks, the Duke of Sussex criticised leaders for the many crises currently being faced, highlighting "this has been a painful year in a painful decade". 

Reacting to Harry's speech, a Twitter user @Mcfucius wrote: "Last I checked Prince Harry holds no elected office so why is he addressing the UN?" 

Another @marcalavelez reacted: "Why? Was there no one else who had any real merit? #UN #NelsonMandelaDay #PrinceHarry." 

Meghan Markle was also seen with some dragging her into the row. @StVitusDance added: "What does a Prince know about poverty and climate change? Why are they even there? Meghan's political ambitions are obvious #HarryandMeghan."

Prince Harry has described Meghan Markle as a "soulmate" during an emotional address to the United Nations Assembly for Nelson Mandela day.

More From Entertainment:

Kanye West’s ex Amber Rose discusses about Kim Kardashian and rapper’s divorce

Kanye West’s ex Amber Rose discusses about Kim Kardashian and rapper’s divorce
Katherine Schwarzenegger melts hearts with THIS cute picture

Katherine Schwarzenegger melts hearts with THIS cute picture
Johnny Depp's daughter Lily Rose and pop star The Weeknd release a raunchy new series

Johnny Depp's daughter Lily Rose and pop star The Weeknd release a raunchy new series
Kris Jenner turns heads in gorgeous pink dress

Kris Jenner turns heads in gorgeous pink dress
Shawn Mendes is ‘getting professional help’ to manage mental health, says source

Shawn Mendes is ‘getting professional help’ to manage mental health, says source
Prince Harry pays heartfelt tribute to his mother, recalls a photo of Princess Diana and Mandela

Prince Harry pays heartfelt tribute to his mother, recalls a photo of Princess Diana and Mandela
Meghan Markle stuns in short sleeve top, midi-length pencil skirt as she steps out in NYC with Harry

Meghan Markle stuns in short sleeve top, midi-length pencil skirt as she steps out in NYC with Harry
Chris Rock, Lake Bell enjoy boat ride during Croatia vacation

Chris Rock, Lake Bell enjoy boat ride during Croatia vacation
Billie Lourd's husband gushes over his wife in sweet post

Billie Lourd's husband gushes over his wife in sweet post
Kendall Jenner explains the importance of her middle name

Kendall Jenner explains the importance of her middle name
Prince Harry addresses UNGA: Meghan's hubby slams world leaders for 'assault on democracy, freedom'

Prince Harry addresses UNGA: Meghan's hubby slams world leaders for 'assault on democracy, freedom'
‘Thor: Love and Thunder’: Chris Hemsworth dishes on his bulky physique in latest interview

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’: Chris Hemsworth dishes on his bulky physique in latest interview

Latest

view all