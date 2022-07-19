 
business
Tuesday Jul 19 2022
By
Reuters

Oil prices fall, taking a breather from massive surge

By
Reuters

Tuesday Jul 19, 2022

General view of oil tanks and the Bayway Refinery of Phillips 66 in Linden, New Jersey, US, March 30, 2020. —REUTERS/Mike Segar
General view of oil tanks and the Bayway Refinery of Phillips 66 in Linden, New Jersey, US, March 30, 2020. —REUTERS/Mike Segar

  • Brent crude futures for September settlement fell 69 cents to $105.58 a barrel.
  • The contract climbed 5.1% on Monday and the largest percentage gain since May 11.
  • Both benchmarks recorded weekly declines of more than 5% last week.

Oil prices fell on Tuesday, taking a breather after surging more than $5 a barrel in the previous session as a plunging dollar supported buying interest and on expectations the US Federal Reserve's interest rate hike may be less than thought.

Brent crude futures for September settlement fell 69 cents to $105.58 a barrel by 0036 GMT. The contract rose 5.1% on Monday, the biggest percentage gain since April 12.

WTI crude futures for August delivery fell 65 cents to $101.95 a barrel. The contract climbed 5.1% on Monday and the largest percentage gain since May 11.

Related items

The August WTI contract expires on Wednesday and the more actively traded September future was at $98.79 a barrel, down 63 cents.

Both benchmarks recorded weekly declines of more than 5% last week.

Oil prices have been whipsawed between concerns about supply as Western sanctions on Russian crude and fuel supplies have disrupted trade flows to refiners and end-users and rising worries that central bank efforts to tame surging inflation may trigger a recession that would cut future fuel demand.

Two US Federal Reserve officials indicated last week that the central bank would likely only raise interest rates by 75 basis points at its July 26-27 meeting.

A lower hike may mean less of a economic crunch that would reduce fuel demand.

More From Business:

France, UAE sign energy cooperation deal

France, UAE sign energy cooperation deal
Pentagon nears F-35 jet deal worth about $30 billion, sources say

Pentagon nears F-35 jet deal worth about $30 billion, sources say
Man murders wife, cuts body into pieces, and dumps head in bin

Man murders wife, cuts body into pieces, and dumps head in bin
Bride accidentally shot and killed by guest at her own wedding

Bride accidentally shot and killed by guest at her own wedding
Girls forced to take off undergarment before taking medical exam in India

Girls forced to take off undergarment before taking medical exam in India
Russian mother sells newborn baby to afford nose job

Russian mother sells newborn baby to afford nose job
Dog detained under liquor prohibition act

Dog detained under liquor prohibition act

Taliban tell female workers to send male relatives as their replacement

Taliban tell female workers to send male relatives as their replacement
Gold price jumps Rs1,550 per tola in Pakistan

Gold price jumps Rs1,550 per tola in Pakistan
WATCH: iPhone takes a bullet for Ukrainian soldier

WATCH: iPhone takes a bullet for Ukrainian soldier
VIDEO: 'Eat the rich' ice creams shaped like Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk

VIDEO: 'Eat the rich' ice creams shaped like Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk
Monkey throws 4-month-old baby off three-storey building, infant dies on spot

Monkey throws 4-month-old baby off three-storey building, infant dies on spot

Latest

view all