 
health
Tuesday Jul 19 2022
By
Web Desk

Legalisation of marijuana linked with increase in US traffic crashes

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jul 19, 2022

Rescue workers attend the scene where a Tesla electric SUV crashed into a barrier on U.S. Highway 101 in Mountain View, California, March 25, 2018.— Reuters
  • Traffic accidents increase in US states that legalised recreational marijuana.
  • A 4.1% rise in fatal vehicle crashes rate was seen after the legalisation.
  • There were more injuries than fatalities.

PISCATAWAY: New research has shown that traffic accidents and fatalities increased in the US states that legalised recreational marijuana.

The study was published in the Journal of Studies on Alcohol and Drugs.

The lead researcher Charles M Farmer said that the US had to pay a cost for the legalisation.

Data from five states was studied and the findings showed a 5.8% increase in the rate of traffic crashes. These states allowed marijuana for individuals above the age of 21.

A 4.1% rise in fatal vehicle crashes rate was seen after the legalisation. Findings revealed nothing of a similar sort in other states that did not legalise the drug.

Deeper analysis showed that the jump came after legalisation and before the beginning of retail sales. With the commencement of retail sales, crash injuries slight decreased (-0.7%). 

There were more injuries than fatalities which the researchers explained could be because drivers when under the influence, maintain distance from other vehicles. This could be the reason why the crashes still exist but are not as deadly.

“Studies looking for a direct causal link between the drug's use and crash risk have been inconclusive,” Farmer said. 

The team collected data from 2009 to 2019 from 11 states. Five of these had legalised the use of marijuana (Colorado, California,  Washington, Oregon, and Nevada) and six those who had not (Arizona, New Mexico, Idaho, Montana, Utah, and Wyoming).

