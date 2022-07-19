Prince Harry once exploded in a 'violent outburst' at party with Meghan Markle

 
Prince Harry exploded in a "violent outburst" after spotting a photographer while attending a three-day party for the wedding of his Etonian friend Tom "Skippy" Inskip in March 2017, it has been claimed. 

The Duke of Sussex lost his cool when he attended the wedding of his former schoolmate with his then girlfriend Meghan. 

Harry reportedly "became incandescent" after seeing a photographer while celebrating the wedding of a close pal with his sweetheart, according to investigative journalist Tom Bower.

Harry and Meghan's relationship had become public only a few months prior and this marked one of the first important events, albeit a private one, to be attended jointly by the lovebirds, Bower said the wedding attracted media interest.

 "Since this was the first important event Meghan and Harry had appeared at together, there was certain to be media interest. Secluded in the resort’s most isolated villa, Harry spotted a photographer in the bushes. He became incandescent," Bower penned in his upcoming biography.

