Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker are ‘back together’: ‘It's going really well’

File Footage

Kendall Jenner and beau Devin Booker have reconciled their romance after their shocking breakup last month.



An insider spilled to E! News that the model and the NBA star decided to give their relationship another shot despite previously not being on the same page.

"She and Devin are fully back together," an insider told the outlet. "They worked out their issues and decided they want to move forward and be together."

"They moved on and it's going really well," the source add. "They have been spending a lot of time together recently and Devin was her date to her friend Lauren's wedding over the weekend in Napa."

Jenner caused a stir on social media when she dropped a snap with a man with his head cropped on Instagram during the wedding festivities.

Now, it’s clear that the mystery man was indeed the basketball player. The couple was also spotted having the time of their lives at a Fourth of July party in the Hamptons.

"Kendall was holding on to Devin's arm the majority of the night and they looked really cute," a source told the outlet at the time.

Previously, it was reported that Jenner and Booker have parted ways after dating for two years because "Kendall feels like they're on different paths.”

"Kendall and Devin hit a rough patch recently and have been split for about a week and a half," a source told Entertainment Tonight.