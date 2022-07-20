Kate Middleton slim physique secret disclosed

Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton’s slim physique, even at the age of 40, is admired by the royal fans, and she is a fitness inspiration for them.



However, it is a secret how does the Duchess stay in such good shape even after giving birth to three children.

Now, a research by bedding experts -Bed Kingdom- disclosed the key behind Kate Middleton’s slip physique.

The new research has revealed sleep and exercise routine of the Duchess of Cambridge, and it says these two habits are the key to getting her slim look.

According to the experts, a good night’s sleep boosts energy levels and ensures great skin in the morning besides helping with digestion and weight loss.

The future Queen Consort’s great night’s sleep is because she does not eat too close to bedtime.

Also, Kate Middleton is a keen runner and loves jogging and running, which burn calories.

She is also believed to be a fan of yoga, which is great for strength, balance and flexibility. It also supports weight loss.