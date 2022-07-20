Queen expecting major court decision over Prince Phillip's death

It has just been over a year since the Queen lost her beloved husband of 73 years, Prince Phillip. The Duke of Edinburgh who was married to the monarch since 1947 was 99 when he passed away in Windsor Castle on 9th April 2021.

It has been confirmed that The Guardian Newspaper is challenging the decision to exclude the press from a hearing of the Duke of Edinburgh’s will and whether it should remain a secret at the Court of Appeal.

Traditionally following the death of a senior member of the royal family, an application to seal their Will is made to the President of the Family Division of the High Court.

The current president Andrew McFarlane heard legal arguments from lawyers representing Phillips estate and the attorney general who represents the public interest in such affairs at a private hearing last July. It was ruled that the Will should be hidden from the public for 90 years.

The Guardian is now appealing the decision to hold that hearing in private, stating that it was "disproportionate and unjustified".

They argued that the Court judge “erred in law” by not allowing the media an opportunity to make representations as to whether the hearing of the application to seal up the Will should go forward in private.

The Court of Appeal granted The Guardian permission to refute this decision in January. Now the royal family waits on the decision of whether this appeal was successful or not.