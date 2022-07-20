Meghan Markle mocked by protesters at UN

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sparked a protest with their presence at the United Nations headquarters in New York.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussexes stepped out at the UN General Assembly on Monday where the Queen's grandson delivered a keynote speech to mark Nelson Mandela International Day.

However, a protester with a sign asking why the pair were there stood outside the building. The woman's placard read: "Mandela spent 27 years behind bars in SA."

"Markle spent 18 months in castles and complained on TV during a pandemic.



"Why are they here?"

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle also ignored a US reporter's question about biographer Tom Bower's new royal book which makes a series of bombshell claims.