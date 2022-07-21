 
Thursday Jul 21 2022
Jennifer Lopez hits 219 million Instagram followers after marrying Ben Affleck

Thursday Jul 21, 2022

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot on Saturday, 18 years after their first romance failed.

Affleck and Lopez, a glamorous duo widely known as "Bennifer," got back together last year after almost 20 years. They got engaged in April of this year.

In 2002 Affleck gave Lopez a large 6.1-carat pink diamond engagement ring, but they abruptly called off their wedding in 2003 and split up a few months later.

Jennifer Lopez has reached 219 million followers on Instagram two days after she got married to the Hollywood actor. She is following only 1419 accounts on the Facebook-owned app.



