SHC reserves verdict in Dua Zahra kidnapping case

Thursday Jul 21, 2022

Dua Zahra (right) and her husband Zaheer Ahmed (right). — Facebook
  • Police produces Dua Zahra's husband Zaheer Ahmed before SHC over notice issued in kidnapping case.
  • Sindh and federal govt lawyers comment in favour of bringing Dua Zahra to Karachi.
  • Court to announce verdict later today (Thursday).

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday reserved its verdict in the high profile case pertaining to the alleged kidnapping of Dua Zahra, the teenager who had mysteriously disappeared from Karachi in April but it was later reported that she had run away from home to marry 21-year-old Zaheer Ahmed.

A two-member bench of the SHC, headed by Justice Iqbal Kalhoro, heard the case.

Zaheer was produced in court at the outset of the hearing of the case filed by Dua Zahra's father Mehdi Kazmi, accusing the young man of kidnapping the girl from her house in Karachi's Alfalah neighbourhood.

The SHC had summoned Zaheer to court through a notice.

During the hearing, Justice Kalhoro remarked that Dua Zahra must be brought to Karachi and the case will be heard here as she went missing from this city.

"There are shelter homes in Karachi as well where security arrangements will be made. There will be no threat to the girl in Karachi," the judge remarked.

He asked Zaheer's lawyer if he wants Dua to not get shifted to Karachi. At this, the lawyer said that the girl cannot be shifted to Karachi or forced to meet anyone if she doesn't want to.

"Even the court cannot tell the girl to meet anyone," he said.

At this, the court remarked that Dua Zahra has been declared a minor and, therefore, her statement has no legal value. It, however, observed that no order to give the girl into her parents' custody is being issued.

Meanwhile, the lawyers representing Sindh and the federal governments also favoured shifting Dua Zahra to Karachi.

After this, the court reserved its verdict on Kazmi's plea and said it will be announced later in the day.

Lahore court sends Dua Zahra to shelter home

A Lahore court on Tuesday sent Karachi teenager Dua Zahra to a shelter home following a court order.

Dua appeared before a magistrate’s court and claimed that her life was in danger as her parents were threatening her. She also claimed that they used to physically abuse her in the past.

“My parents are threatening me with dire consequences,” she said and pleaded to the court that she wanted to go to a shelter home.

