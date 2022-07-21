 
Thursday Jul 21 2022
Drake goes ‘yacht hopping’ with YouTuber in St. Tropez

Thursday Jul 21, 2022

While on a yachting trip in France, Drake was spotted with youtuber Suede Brooks, 21. The two both wore huge smiles as they hung out aboard the vessel. Their trip was photographed in St. Tropez on Tuesday, 19th July.

The two headed to Club 55, one of the coastal town’s most iconic and historic beach clubs, according to paparazzi.

The two kept it casual on the boat. Drake was dressed in a t-shirt, shorts, and sneakers. The mystery woman wore an off-shoulder shirt with a bathing suit underneath.

There were no signs of any romance, though. The two were close, but not close enough to show any sort of affection. It seems they enjoyed one another’s company.

However, a source told Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday 20th July, that Drake and Brooks are definitely interested in one another – but hinted that it’s likely casual at the moment.

“They’re having fun together,” the insider said, adding that they have been “yacht hopping” for a few days. “They are sweet, whispering in each other’s ears and laughing.”

Time will tell if we see Drake’s mystery pal again. It seemed like the two had a blast during their French Yacht excursion. 

