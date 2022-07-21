 
Thursday Jul 21 2022
Men who martyred Lt Col Baig are terrorists, not missing persons: sources

Thursday Jul 21, 2022

  • Video showing Saleem Baloch accompanying terrorists attacking security forces surfaces.
  • Sources say terrorists are shown as innocents and the state as a tyrant to misguide people through organised negative propaganda.
  • Say Saleem Baloch, who terrorists claimed to have been detained by security forces, was in fact involved in terrorist activities for a long time.

The men involved in martyring Lieutenant Colonel Laiq Baig and his cousin, Omar Javed, were terrorists and their names are being included in the list of missing persons to malign state institutions, sources told Geo News.

"Terrorists are shown as innocents and [the] state as a tyrant to misguide people through organised negative propaganda," sources within security forces said. 

Lieutenant Colonel Baig and Javed were abducted by terrorists in front of their family on July 12. Lt. Colonel Baig was martyred soon after while the body of his cousin was recovered from the mountains on July 17.

Sources privy to the matter said that nine terrorists were killed, while one soldier, Hawaldar Khan Muhammad was martyred, in the recovery operation carried out to find the abducted persons. However, the involved terrorists tried to prove the killed terrorists as innocents and add their names in an assumed list of missing persons.

The list they tried to state as the list of missing persons also included the name of Saleem Baloch who they claimed to have been under security forces custody, but in fact he was involved in terrorist activities for a long time.

A video of the terrorists attacking security forces has recently surfaced, which shows Saleem accompanying the terrorists and firing from the three rifles they had snatched from the security forces personnel

Sources said that there is a picture of Saleem where he can be seen posing with the same three rifles, while another terrorist who was killed in the operation can be seen erecting the flag of the Balochistan Liberation Army on Shehzad Baloch's grave.

