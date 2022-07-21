Not sure if I can ever recover from mental scars: American rape victim

American TikToker was allegedly gang-raped by tour guide, accomplice at DG Khan's Fort Munro.

Says she is deeply disturbed to know friend could do such "vile and horrible" thing.

Suspect says "whatever happened at Fort Munro was consensual."

A US TikToker visiting Pakistan, who was allegedly gang-raped by her tour guide and his accomplice, said that she is deeply disturbed to know that a friend she knew and trusted for a long time betrayed her.



"[...] who was trying to portray a positive image of this beautiful country to the foreign travellers and who seemed so trustworthy could do such a vile and horrible act," the victim said while talking to the media.

“I’m not sure if I can ever recover from mental scars but I hope that there will be justice in the case.”

The political assistant submitted the medical report of the victim to the Dera Ghazi Khan commissioner, according to which there were no torture marks on the victim's body. It further stated that the victim visited the restricted areas of Fort Munro and it was her third visit to the tourist site with the suspect.



Meanwhile, the suspect said in his statement to the police that he and the victim were in a relationship.

"Whatever happened at Fort Munro was consensual," he claimed.

As per a report published by Dawn, the suspect is a software engineer who works as an online tour guide. He and the victim were taken to a teaching hospital of the Ghazi Medical College for medical examination, after which the sources within the hospital confirmed that the woman had been raped.