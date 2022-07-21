 
entertainment
Thursday Jul 21 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry faces backlash for making speeches to near-empty rooms: 'deeds not words'

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jul 21, 2022

Prince Harry faces backlash for making speeches to near-empty rooms: deeds not words

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who recently visited UN Headquarters in New York, have been urged to take more action on delivering change, rather than making speeches to near-empty rooms.

Daniela Elser, royal expert, said the Duke of Sussex should take some inspiration from the Suffragettes if he wants to change the world.

Referencing the image of the Duke addressing a handful of people in the United Nation’s main chamber, Elser advised Meghan Markle's hubby to remember Emmeline Pankhurst’s phrase “deeds not words”. 

Prince Harry faces backlash for making speeches to near-empty rooms: deeds not words

She said: “If he needs some inspiration of his own then he should not look any further than suffragette Emmeline Pankhurst who incidentally was arrested outside Buckingham Palace in 1914 and knew a thing or two about fighting to change the world.

“The motto of the movement she led? ‘Deeds not words.’”

Royal expert Ms Elser went on to say Queen Elizabeth's grandson Prince Harry was in “dire need” of a change of direction as his “post-royal career started to look like it is dangerously close to going down the PR gurgler.”

More From Entertainment:

Elvis Presley has never been a racist, reveals ex-wife Priscilla

Elvis Presley has never been a racist, reveals ex-wife Priscilla
Kendall Jenner gets restraining order against alleged trespasser

Kendall Jenner gets restraining order against alleged trespasser
Shania Twain dishes out on ex-husband’s affair in Not Just A Girl trailer

Shania Twain dishes out on ex-husband’s affair in Not Just A Girl trailer
Princess Diana’s ‘infatuation’ with George Michael made him ‘uncomfortable’

Princess Diana’s ‘infatuation’ with George Michael made him ‘uncomfortable’
Kate Middleton, William to be ‘summoned’ by Queen over ‘defied orders’

Kate Middleton, William to be ‘summoned’ by Queen over ‘defied orders’
Johnny Depp sparks criticism for using wrong pronouns for iO Tillett Wright

Johnny Depp sparks criticism for using wrong pronouns for iO Tillett Wright
US university to launch Harry Styles course after cultural icon status, report

US university to launch Harry Styles course after cultural icon status, report
Amanda Seyfried ‘still upset’ over losing Wicked role to Ariana Grande

Amanda Seyfried ‘still upset’ over losing Wicked role to Ariana Grande
BTS band members make insane money from Instagram posts: Here's how much

BTS band members make insane money from Instagram posts: Here's how much
Meghan Markle’s jumpsuit sparks comparisons to Kate Middleton’s dress

Meghan Markle’s jumpsuit sparks comparisons to Kate Middleton’s dress
Why Kylie Jenner fans think her Target visit is a ‘PR stunt?’ Details inside

Why Kylie Jenner fans think her Target visit is a ‘PR stunt?’ Details inside

Johnny Depp, Jeff Beck win hearts as they sign limited edition t-shirts for wildlife charity auction

Johnny Depp, Jeff Beck win hearts as they sign limited edition t-shirts for wildlife charity auction

Latest

view all