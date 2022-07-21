 
Sci-Tech
Thursday Jul 21 2022
By
Web Desk

QinetiQ demonstrates world's first laser-controlled drone

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jul 21, 2022

QinetiQ deliver world’s first demonstration of a laser controlled drone during flight. QinetiQ
  • QinetiQ believe drone strengthens military capability for covert operations.
  • FSOC included as bi-directional link in its mission communication system.
  • Airborne un-crewed platforms operated via radio frequency (RF) technologies.

The world's first-ever laser communication system was demonstrated recently by QinetiQ. 

The successful demonstration featured a drone being controlled by a laser, which they believe strengthens "military capability for covert, low detection probability operations in the future".

A ground-based operator controlled an airborne Un-crewed Air System (UAS) by sending control commands and receiving sensor information

Free Space Optical Communications (FSOC) was included as a bi-directional link in its mission communication system, said QinetiQ. 

Previously, airborne un-crewed platforms or drones were operated via radio frequency (RF) technologies. The downside, in that case, is that RF is vulnerable to detection as well as interference.

Laser-controlled drones can play a huge role in contested environments where the enemy attempts to sabotage the mission by altering the commands.

