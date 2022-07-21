 
pakistan
Thursday Jul 21 2022
Fazl raises questions over 'delay' in verdict of PTI's 'foreign funding' case

Thursday Jul 21, 2022

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman. — Reuters/File
JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman. — Reuters/File

  • "We have to make laws, not the court,” Fazl says.
  • JUI-F chief adds PM Shehbaz is "showing unnecessary nobility."
  • He says he had urged officials to avoid engaging with IMF.

BANNU: JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman Wednesday raised questions over the delay in the announcement of the verdict in the PTI’s prohibited funding case — which was reserved by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on June 21.

It should be noted that on June 15, Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja directed not to refer to the PTI's case pertaining to prohibited funding for the party as the "foreign" funding case.

Speaking to journalists in Bannu, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa today, Fazl said that the court has the authority to make decisions; however, legislation is the right of the Parliament. 

“We have to make laws and not the court,” he said, adding that PTI Chairman Imran Khan is “trying to hide behind the courts”.

The JUI-F chief said that the former speaker of the National Assembly and President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi violated the Constitution, therefore, action should be taken against those.

Commenting on the criticism being received by the coalition government for creating hurdles, he said that the previous PTI-led government created a crisis in the country in its four-year tenure and “everybody expects us [coalition government] to fix all issued in four months.”

'PM Shehbaz is showing unnecessary nobility'

“The country is facing difficulties and there is no difference of opinion on this,” Fazl said, maintaining that there is a need to end discrimination in society.

The JUI-F chief said that end of Khan’s government was not the end of the government; instead, it was important for saving the country.

“Khan came into power with an agenda to destroy the country,” he said, warning him to stay within his limits as they [coalition government leaders] will make the life of PTI supporters and leaders tough.

He further added that he had urged the official to avoid engaging with the International Monetary Fund (IMF); however, his opinion was contradicted. “Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is showing unnecessary nobility,” he added.

