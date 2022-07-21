 
entertainment
Thursday Jul 21 2022
By
Web Desk

Kanye West gives up on getting back together with Kim Kardashian?

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jul 21, 2022

Kanye West gives up on getting back together with Kim Kardashian?

American rapper Kanye West is seemingly trying to accept his ex-wife Kim Kardashian's new love story with Pete Davidson.

Kanye, who has officially changed his name to Ye, is slowly understanding that getting back together with the mother of his four children is unrealistic as Kim is serious about her future with Pete.

There are speculations that the rapper has begun to accept the reality  and trying to give up  on getting back together with Kim.

However, a separate source has told that Kanye is still bitter about Kim and Pete's relationship as he's quiet serious about the future of their kids North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's romance is heating up and the lovebirds are seriously thinking to give their relationship a new turn.

There are also speculations that Kanye West will never fully give up on the idea of getting back together with Kim, but he's trying to stay away from the couple as he knows his any misadventure may drag him into new controversy.

Interestingly, the SNL comedian is said to have a cordial equation with the Kardashians star's children, even hanging out with them and apparently getting their initials tattooed on his body.

More From Entertainment:

David Beckham hilariously trolls wife Victoria Beckham in secret holiday video

David Beckham hilariously trolls wife Victoria Beckham in secret holiday video

Kate Middleton was 'reduced to tears by Meghan Markle bullying her staff'

Kate Middleton was 'reduced to tears by Meghan Markle bullying her staff'
Priyanka Chopra looks ravishing in yellow beachwear with Nick Jonas in Mexcio

Priyanka Chopra looks ravishing in yellow beachwear with Nick Jonas in Mexcio
Prince Harry accused of 'using his position' as British royal family member at UN

Prince Harry accused of 'using his position' as British royal family member at UN
Resentment grows in Prince Charles for Kate Middleton’s family

Resentment grows in Prince Charles for Kate Middleton’s family
Jennifer Lopez stuns in gorgeous patterned pants as she arrives to dance studio

Jennifer Lopez stuns in gorgeous patterned pants as she arrives to dance studio
Christine Baranski opens up about viral Met Gala glare at Elon Musk: ‘I was dissing him’

Christine Baranski opens up about viral Met Gala glare at Elon Musk: ‘I was dissing him’
Queen should strip Harry, Meghan of their royal titles: expert

Queen should strip Harry, Meghan of their royal titles: expert
Elvis Presley has never been a racist, reveals ex-wife Priscilla

Elvis Presley has never been a racist, reveals ex-wife Priscilla
Kendall Jenner gets restraining order against alleged trespasser

Kendall Jenner gets restraining order against alleged trespasser
Stacey Solomon sets example as she opens her home's lavish pool for neighbours in sizzling heat

Stacey Solomon sets example as she opens her home's lavish pool for neighbours in sizzling heat
Shania Twain dishes out on ex-husband’s affair in Not Just A Girl trailer

Shania Twain dishes out on ex-husband’s affair in Not Just A Girl trailer

Latest

view all