 
world
Thursday Jul 21 2022
By
Web Desk

Bride keeps dog’s collar during wedding in his memory

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jul 21, 2022

Boss, a Golden Retriever, plays in his pen at the 145th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in Tarrytown, New York, US, on June 12, 2021. — Reuters/ /Mike Segar
Boss, a Golden Retriever, plays in his pen at the 145th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in Tarrytown, New York, US, on June 12, 2021. — Reuters/ /Mike Segar

Weddings are already emotional moments for couples as well as the loved ones who are there to support them. However, a bride shared a heart-wrenching idea by paying tribute to her dog that passed away.

She kept her dog’s collar at her wedding, calling it “something blue”.

The idea stems from the wedding tradition of having “something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue”.

“JoJo was with me for every big life moment and I wasn’t letting him miss this one," the caption says, followed by a blue heart emoji.

At the end of the video, she asks the viewers, “What’s your ‘something blue’?”

The dog video was shared on Instagram by user @beaunosebones and has received over a million views since it was first posted.

More From World:

India's Sonia Gandhi questioned in money laundering case

India's Sonia Gandhi questioned in money laundering case
Tribal candidate wins Indian presidential election: partial results

Tribal candidate wins Indian presidential election: partial results
Woman says losing weight before wedding due to society's pressure 'biggest regret'

Woman says losing weight before wedding due to society's pressure 'biggest regret'

Three participants die after suffering injuries from annual Spanish bull run

Three participants die after suffering injuries from annual Spanish bull run

Renowned coffeehouse says it has had enough of its open-bathroom policy

Renowned coffeehouse says it has had enough of its open-bathroom policy
US President Joe Biden tests positive for COVID-19

US President Joe Biden tests positive for COVID-19
Celebrated British Pakistani chef opens trendy London café

Celebrated British Pakistani chef opens trendy London café
Indian man sets himself on fire along with wife, son over financial issues

Indian man sets himself on fire along with wife, son over financial issues
Most countries 'woefully unprepared' for changing climate: analysis

Most countries 'woefully unprepared' for changing climate: analysis
Ancient Greek shipwreck full of treasures discovered near Alexandria

Ancient Greek shipwreck full of treasures discovered near Alexandria
China fines Didi Global $1.2 bln, fuelling hopes of thaw in regulatory crackdown

China fines Didi Global $1.2 bln, fuelling hopes of thaw in regulatory crackdown
Netflix CEO says TV will die within 10 years, but is that true?

Netflix CEO says TV will die within 10 years, but is that true?

Latest

view all