Bride keeps dog’s collar during wedding in his memory

Weddings are already emotional moments for couples as well as the loved ones who are there to support them. However, a bride shared a heart-wrenching idea by paying tribute to her dog that passed away.

She kept her dog’s collar at her wedding, calling it “something blue”.

The idea stems from the wedding tradition of having “something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue”.

“JoJo was with me for every big life moment and I wasn’t letting him miss this one," the caption says, followed by a blue heart emoji.

At the end of the video, she asks the viewers, “What’s your ‘something blue’?”

The dog video was shared on Instagram by user @beaunosebones and has received over a million views since it was first posted.