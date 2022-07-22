 
Chris Hemsworth leaves internet in splits with wrong message on wife's birthday cake: Photo

Chris Hemsworth recently shared glimpse of his wife Elsa Pataky’s 46th birthday on social media, however, what caught everyone's attention was the wrong message inscribed on a birthday cake.

On Wednesday, the Thor star turned to Instagram to give a sneak peek   of birthday dinner for his wife.

In the photo, the 38-year-old could be seen holding a birthday cake with wrong message. 

The cake message should be read as ‘Happy Birthday Elsa’, instead it was written in ‘Feliz Navidad Elsa’ which read as Merry Christmas Elsa in Spanish.

Sharing the post, Chris captioned it, “For those of you who speak Spanish you’ll notice that my Spanish has improved to a level of perfection here with a beautiful birthday message for @elsapataky “

Interestingly, fans took a hilarious dig at the actor’s Spanish language, one of them commented, “It obviously shows all the hard work”.

Another added, “Your Spanish is definitely something! Happy birthday Elsa!”

Meanwhile, the post garnered over two million likes in just few hours. 

