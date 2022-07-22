 
Friday Jul 22 2022
Meghan Markle only married Prince Harry to ‘become famous’: Royal author

Friday Jul 22, 2022

Meghan Markle is said to have only pursued and married Prince Harry to one day become famous, as per royal author Tom Bower, reported The Daily Mail.

Bower appeared on Good Morning Britain with hosts Ben Shephard and Charlotte Hawkins on July 21, to promote his book, Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the war between the Windsors.

During this, he launched a fresh barrage of attacks against Meghan, even saying that she was a ‘third-rate’ actress before marrying Prince Harry.

In the same vein, Bower added: “She said to her father ‘I want to be famous, I want to walk down the red carpet’ and marrying Harry she achieved exactly that ambition.”

He then added that while royal fans were excited about a ‘mixed-race’ woman entering the royal family, it all ‘went wrong’, promising that his book explains why.

“Both sides are to blame but I believe the blame lies mostly with Meghan, who I don't think understood the monarchy,” Bower stated. 

