Friday Jul 22 2022
Personal attack launched on Harry and Meghan's friend in new book

Friday Jul 22, 2022

Personal attack launched on Harry and Meghans friend in new book

Tom Bower's new book on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry is making headlines in the UK and US.

The author not only attacked the Duke and Duchess of Sussex but also launched some personal attacks on their friend Omid Scobie, the author of "Finding Freedom."

In his book "Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the Windsors" Bower wrote Scobie is an unusual journalist.

He wrote, "Critics have highlighted that his face changed after working in Japan for US Weekly, and Richard Eden, in the Daily Mail suggested that his age has also varied."

He added, "Some would say that as the royal editor of Harper's Bazaar, the Anglo-Iranian is a propagandist."


