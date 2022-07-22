Pakistanis flood Twitter with hilarious memes ahead of CM Punjab election

A photo collage showing memes that were on Twitter ahead of the Punjab CM election. — Twitter

Pakistanis, like always, have flooded Twitter with hilarious memes ahead of the highly-anticipated election for the Punjab chief minister which will take place shortly.

Majority of the users focused on PTI leader Ali Amin Gandapur, who was seen leading his party’s MPAs in a bus to the Punjab Assembly.

Gandapur, known for his hardline attitude, counted the MPAs to ensure that party has the right number of lawmakers to ensure their and PML-Q’s joint candidate, Pervez Elahi, wins the CM election today.

The previous election was marred by violence, where MPAs were seen pulling the hair of Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari, while the lawmakers also got involved in brawls on separate instances — but this time, amid tight security, the situation is expected to be different.

Anyhow, the tweeps seemed to lighten the mood despite the elections being among the crucial events that could change the future of the country’s politics.

‘All of you can leave after voting’

Twitter user Mr Niazi, taking a jibe at “Haji Gandapur”, tweeted that the PTI leader, as he got on the bus, told his lawmakers that everyone has to leave the world someday, but “all of you can leave the world after voting” for Elahi.

‘Master, till when will we have to stay in the hotel?’

Using the picture from the scene of Bollywood movie 'Chup Chup Ke', a Twitter user wrote that the MPAs must be asking Gandapur: “Malik kab tak hotel mei rehna hoga (Master, till when do we have to stay at the hotel?)"

The teacher mode

Salman Majeed shared an image of a teacher taking attendance — and he edited the image of the teacher's face to Gandapur's.

‘Double shopper’

Ali Hussain advised PTI leaders “double their shopper (plastic bag)”— a way to avoid your grocery from falling — instead of counting their MPAs after every half an hour.



‘Do you get it?’

While wishing “Jumma Mubarak”, a user shared a famous meme of “smajhre ho… samjhre hoo (do you get it)?”

The ‘role of Circuit’

Rana Mohsin Sarwar compared Gandapur’s role to Circuit, who played the role of a loyal friend in famous Bollywood movie 'Munna Bhai MBBS'.

‘Take money for samosas’

A user shared a picture of PTI Chairperson Imran Khan instructing Usman Buzdar, who was the former chief minister, and said that the ex-prime minister is asking Buzdar to “take money from Pervez Elahi and buy samosas”.

‘Rohani’

A user shared a photo of WWE superstar Brock Lesnar wearing a PTI cap and reading a book titled: “Pervez Elahi’s rohani azmatien (spiritual magnificence)”.

‘Coming soon’

Saad shared a photo of Elahi taking a selfie with a blast taking place behind him, where Hamza was burning.



