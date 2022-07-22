‘Black Alien’ has trouble finding job due to extreme body modifications

Anthony Loffredo, 34, has a split tongue to resemble a snake and two fingers amputated to make his left hand resemble a claw. — Instagram/ the_black_alien_project

A man from France, who willingly transformed himself into a “black alien”, says he has trouble finding places to work because of his extreme body modifications and tattoos.

Anthony Loffredo, 34, has a split tongue to resemble a snake and two fingers amputated to make his left hand resemble a claw. He has tattoos all over his body, including his eyeballs.

"There are people who, when they see me, shout and run. I am human but people think I am just crazy," he told an Independent-affiliated publication.

Loffredo said he’s aware most people that see him may be terrified because of his appearance so he moves to the side while crossing people.

"It's a fight every day because every day you find new people who don't understand, who want to judge. It's life, not everyone understands everything. Like me, I don't understand lots of things about lots of people," Loffredo said.



Despite negative reactions from the public, Loffredo has over 1.2 million followers on Instagram.