 
world
Sunday Jul 24 2022
By
Reuters

Biden has sore throat and body aches, but COVID symptoms improving: physician

By
Reuters

Sunday Jul 24, 2022

US President Joe Biden. — Reuters/File
US President Joe Biden. — Reuters/File 
  • US President Joe Biden's COVID-19 symptoms continue to improve, says his physician. 
  • Biden most likely has BA5 variant, O'Connor says.
  • "We will continue to monitor him closely, during this very common outpatient treatment regimen," he says. 

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden's COVID-19 symptoms continue to improve and now include "less troublesome" sore throat, runny nose, loose cough and body aches, his physician, Dr. Kevin O'Connor, said in a memo.

Biden's lungs remain clear and his oxygen saturation "continues to be excellent on room air," the doctor said.

Related items

Biden, 79, tested positive for COVID on Thursday, when the White House said he was experiencing mild symptoms. His diagnosis came as a highly contagious subvariant of the coronavirus drives a new wave of cases in the United States.

Biden most likely has that BA5 variant, O'Connor said.

"The President continues to tolerate treatment well. We will continue PAXLOVID as planned," he said, referring to the Pfizer Inc PFE.N antiviral drug the president is taking.

Biden is not experiencing shortness of breath, O'Connor said. "The BA5 variant is particularly transmissible and he will continue to isolate," O'Connor said. "We will continue to monitor him closely, during this very common outpatient treatment regimen."

The White House has sought to underscore Biden's ability to work through his illness. On Thursday it released a video of the president reassuring Americans he was doing fine, and on Friday he participated in virtual meetings with White House staff.

His schedule showed no presidential events over the weekend. The president's wife, first lady Jill Biden, is at their home in Wilmington, Delaware. She tested negative for COVID-19 on Saturday morning, according to her spokesperson, Michael LaRosa.

The White House has not said where Biden contracted the virus. He recently returned from a trip to the Middle East and held public events before that trip in which he had close personal interactions with scores of people.

Biden's diagnosis is the latest challenge he has faced amid threats to his policy agenda on Capitol Hill and high inflation putting his fellow Democrats at risk of losing control of Congress in the November midterm elections.

More From World:

Panama Papers whistle-blower says Russia 'wants me dead'

Panama Papers whistle-blower says Russia 'wants me dead'
Video shows man heroically saving girl’s life from fifth-floor fall

Video shows man heroically saving girl’s life from fifth-floor fall
WHO to say if it will trigger highest alert on monkeypox

WHO to say if it will trigger highest alert on monkeypox
Pakistan expresses solidarity with Iran as floods kill at least 18 in Fars

Pakistan expresses solidarity with Iran as floods kill at least 18 in Fars
Ukraine and Russia seal grain deal as US pledges more military aid

Ukraine and Russia seal grain deal as US pledges more military aid
US releases $270 mn in military aid to Ukraine including rocket systems

US releases $270 mn in military aid to Ukraine including rocket systems
Trump ex-adviser Bannon convicted of contempt of US Congress

Trump ex-adviser Bannon convicted of contempt of US Congress
Western media's biased coverage of Shireen Abu Akleh's killing

Western media's biased coverage of Shireen Abu Akleh's killing
‘Black Alien’ has trouble finding job due to extreme body modifications

‘Black Alien’ has trouble finding job due to extreme body modifications
Brazilian biker slides under bus, comes out alive

Brazilian biker slides under bus, comes out alive
Saudi who helped Israeli reporter sneak into Makkah arrested

Saudi who helped Israeli reporter sneak into Makkah arrested
Crisis-hit Sri Lanka swears in new prime minister

Crisis-hit Sri Lanka swears in new prime minister

Latest

view all