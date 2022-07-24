 
Intermittent showers batter Karachi as PMD forecasts more heavy rain in evening

Commuters ride motorbikes along a street during a monsoon rainfall in Karachi on July 5, 2022. — AFP
KARACHI: Intermittent monsoon rains have continued to batter parts of Karachi since last night, submerging several low-lying areas of the port city amid a forecast of more heavy showers in the evening.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) chief meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz had said the port city is expected to receive 130 to 150mm of rainfall under the influence of a new spell of the monsoon system that entered Sindh from Rajasthan.

A flooded Karachi street. Photo: Twitter/@Zulfi94082
Heavy rainfall hit most parts of the city after 10:30am.  

Different areas of the city, including Malir, surrounding areas of the airport, Sharae Faisal, University Road, Gulberg, Sohrab Goth and the Old City area experienced heavy monsoon downpour.

'Intensity of rain to increase'

Talking to Geo News, chief meteorologist Sarfaraz said that the intensity of the rain is expected to increase in the evening. He maintained that most parts of the port city are likely to receive heavy rainfall in the evening/night.

“The intermittent showers are expected to continue till 12pm tomorrow,” forecast Sardar Sarfaraz, adding that the current spell of monsoon rain is likely to continue for the next three days.

He warned that the heavy falls may cause flooding and water logging in the city’s low-lying areas.

In a statement, the PMD warned, “Heavy rains may generate urban flooding in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Shaheed Benazirabad, D.G.Khan, Sargodha, Multan, Muzaffargarh, Sahiwal, Khanewal, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar and Rahim Yar khan on Sunday (today) and Monday.”

Flash flooding is also expected in local nullahs of Zhob, Loralai, Barkhan, Kohlu, Musa Khel, Sherani, Sibbi, Bolan and hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan during the period, read the statement.

The Met Office said that strong monsoon currents are penetrating upper, central and southern parts of the country.

Scattered, heavy falls are likely in Sindh while scattered heavy falls in eastern Balochistan, Southern Punjab and Lower Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, it added.

Besides Karachi, Hyderabad, Tharparkar, Shahdadpur, Hala, Tando Muhammad Khan and other cities of the province also received heavy rainfall today.

