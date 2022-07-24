 
OMEGA X announces details of Latin American leg Of 2022 World Tour

OMEGA X has revealed the dates and cities for their upcoming tour of Latin America.

OMEGA X officially unveiled their plans for the Latin American "Don't give up" international tour on July 24.

OMEGA X will be making their first world tour since their debut in 2021. The group will perform in six cities in four countries across Latin America in September, and in October. 

Firstly, OMEGA X will begin tour with their first  performance in Guadalajara on September 16 and will perform in Mexico City on September 18, Mérida on September 21, Bogota on September 23, and So Paulo on September 28.

Although OMEGA X  previously announced that they would be performing in a dozen cities across the United States later this year, they have not yet revealed the stops for the U.S. leg of their world tour.

